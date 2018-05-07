Karachi: Private schools are selling copies worth Rs 40 for Rs 140

May 7, 2018
Salman Ahmad




Private schools in Karachi are selling copies worth Rs 40 for Rs 140 which sparked outrage among parents and the Urdu book bazaar administration. 

This is how it works--a monogram of a particular private school is imprinted on a copy after which it is sold for Rs 140 when its price should be Rs 40.

Private schools have also forced students to purchase books and copies included in their course list from Urdu book bazaar. Students cannot buy these books from their respective schools.

"This is not fair. The schools order us around when it comes to buying books and stationery as well as fees," says a troubled mother.

"They're selling uniforms worth Rs 500 for Rs 2,000," says another resident. "Private schools have arrangements with particular shops--they send students there to buy uniforms and take commission."

You'd think the Urdu book bazaar administration would be happy with the increase in prices but that is not the case. Book shop owners blame private schools for adversely affecting their business.

"Private school mafia is even worse than the land mafia," says a book shop owner. "It is because of them that our business is on the decline."

Parents and the Karachi General Book Association have asked private schools to make public the course lists.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

