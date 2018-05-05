Karachi: NADRA to provide services at your doorsteps

NADRA has tasked its staff to go to people’s homes in Karachi to solve their NIC problems.

The new Mobile Registration Cars (MRC) service includes five vehicles which will operate across districts of Karachi, specifically in the localities of Orangi, Korangi, Malir and other districts of the metropolis.

“This service aims to provide NADRA Services to citizens through quick and easy processes at their doorstep,” read a statement from NADRA.

A statement from NADRA said that the registration authority was about to start the MRC service for other cities ‘in the near future’.

The initiative is likely to be welcomed by the people of Karachi who have always complained about standing in lone lines at selected offices of the registration authority.

