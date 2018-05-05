Kamran Tessori: I’m not going into PIB office

Kamran Tessori, an aide of MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar, said he would not leave the party at any cost.Mr Tessori arrived at the residence of Dr Sattar to meet him overnight. However, he declined to step inside the house. “I am a worker of the party. I will sit outside as a worker,” he said. “You may put me to any test. But, I will stick to the MQM.”A few days ago, Tessori accompanied Dr Farooq Sattar to the office of the rival Bahadurabad faction. However, he was made to wait an hour outside, said Tessori in an interview with Samaa TV on May 3.After a rally by Pakistan People’s Party in Liaquatabad, Karachi last Sunday, both factions of the Muttahida united.

Story first published: 5th May 2018