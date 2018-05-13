Kalabagh dam won’t be built if Sindhis object: Shehbaz Sharif

May 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Kalabagh dam will not be built if the people of Sindh object to it, said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

Shehbaz was speaking to a PML-N rally at Mirpurkhas in which he criticised former president Asif Ali Zardari. Shehbaz praised his governance in Punjab and said that the Danish schools that he had built were providing children with quality education.

“We will build Danish schools across every district in Sindh,” he said. “We will give the most attention to the people of Sindh.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that there were hundreds of thousands of people in Sindh who were unemployed. He urged the people of Sindh to get rid of Asif Ali Zardari in the upcoming elections.

Girtay huay Zardari ko, ek dhakka aur do,” (Zardari is falling, give him one final push) he said.

Shehbaz blamed former president Asif Ali Zardari for Sindh’s poor condition, saying that it was due to his policies for the past 10 years that the province had suffered so much.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

