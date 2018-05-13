Kalabagh dam won’t be built if Sindhis object: Shehbaz Sharif

زرداری نے سندھ کو کھوکھلا کردیا دولت لوٹ کر دبئی لے گئے اور سندھ کو تباہ و برباد کردیا.آپ سے وعدہ کرتا ہوں اگر آپ نے مسلم لیگ ن کو ووٹ دیا تو انشاءاللہ سندھ کو پنجاب اور کراچی کو لاہور بنا دونگا.@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/su3Edqt0fv — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 13, 2018

The Kalabagh dam will not be built if the people of Sindh object to it, said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

Shehbaz was speaking to a PML-N rally at Mirpurkhas in which he criticised former president Asif Ali Zardari. Shehbaz praised his governance in Punjab and said that the Danish schools that he had built were providing children with quality education.

“We will build Danish schools across every district in Sindh,” he said. “We will give the most attention to the people of Sindh.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that there were hundreds of thousands of people in Sindh who were unemployed. He urged the people of Sindh to get rid of Asif Ali Zardari in the upcoming elections.

“Girtay huay Zardari ko, ek dhakka aur do,” (Zardari is falling, give him one final push) he said.

Shehbaz blamed former president Asif Ali Zardari for Sindh’s poor condition, saying that it was due to his policies for the past 10 years that the province had suffered so much.

