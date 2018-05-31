June to bring cooler weather in Karachi

The intensity of heat in Karachi is likely to go down on Friday, predicts the Met Office.

Temperature in Karachi broke its 37-year record on Wednesday. The last time the mercury soared up till 46 degrees Celsius in the city was in the May of 1981.

On Thursday, the heatwave in the city ends. Humidity will also be low, which will further diminish the intensity of the heat.

As the month of June begins from Friday, mercury is expected to drop as low as 37 degrees Celsius. Still, there might be no rains in the city.

While the weather is likely to become pleasant in Karachi, there is no respite for the rest of the country. Most areas are expected to brave extreme heat for the next four to five days. Punjab, rural Sindh and eastern part of Balochistan might experience 50 degrees Celsius.

Story first published: 31st May 2018