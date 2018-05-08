Junaid Kakar apologises to SAMAA anchor Ali Arif

May 8, 2018
Junaid Kakar, the college student who threatened and broke SAMAA anchor Ali Arif's phone, has tendered an apology to him.

"We made a mistake and would apologise to Ali bhai as he is our elder," said Junaid Kakar.

"I am not pressing any charges against them as these boys have apologised and admitted their mistake," he said. "This should not have happened but since they have an exam today, I will not take any legal action against them."

Junaid Kakar and his brother were arrested by police on Tuesday, three days after he had threatened SAMAA anchor Ali Arif and broke his phone.

Junaid Kakar was driving his car the wrong way and after Ali Arif protested, got out of his vehicle and abused him. The confrontation had taken place in Karachi's Defence area.

"My father is the chairman of district Balochistan. Do whatever you can," he had said.

After arresting Junaid Kakar and his brother, police had informed his parents.
