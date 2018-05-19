JUI cleric gunned down in Quetta

A religious scholar affiliated with the JUI was gunned down by unidentified persons at Arif Street on Sariab Road, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, Maulana Habibullah, was the prayer leader of Bilal Mosque and a local leader of JUI.

The police said the unidentified assailants targeted Habibullah when he was coming out of the mosque after Zuhr prayers.

The attackers managed to flee after the attack.

The officials said a 9mm pistol was used in the attack. Further investigation is underway.

Quetta violence

On May 17, the security forces had killed five militants when they attacked an FC Madadgar Centre on airport road.

Mohammad Awais, a motorway police officer was also killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt.

On May 16, the Pakistan army killed a senior commander of outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Salman Badeni in a raid in Quetta.

Colonel Sohail Abid, a MI officer was also killed in the exchange of fire with the militants.

In an attack on April 28, two Hazara shopkeepers were killed in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Jamaluddin Afghani road.

Two Hazaras were killed and another was injured on April 29 in an attack near the Western Bypass.

A shopkeeper was gunned down on April 18 while another Hazara was killed in the beginning of the month.

At least 15 Christians have been killed in targeted shootings and a bombing at Methodist Church in Quetta since December 2017.

On April 24, three suicide bombers attacked the policemen and FC personnel in Quetta, killing at least six policemen and injuring 15 others.

Story first published: 19th May 2018