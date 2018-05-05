Judiciary respects legislation, judges will not break their oaths, says CJ

May 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File photo

Judges cannot even think of acting against their oaths or breaking them, said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at the judicial conference in Islamabad. 

“I have the deepest regard for legislation,” he said. “Judiciary is the protector of the constitution.”

He said that the first and foremost priority of the judiciary was to ensure that justice is dispensed to the common man. Justice Saqib Nisar said that it was also the judiciary’s duty to ensure that masses are not deprived of their basic rights.

“Nobody will be allowed to usurp the rights of the common man,” he said.

He assured those listening to him that the judges would not betray their oaths.

The ruling party has been criticising the judiciary since Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the post of prime minister in a landmark verdict by the apex court.

Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N representatives have accused the judiciary of crossing its limits and not letting the executive do its job.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan strikes against Northamptonshire

May 5, 2018 6:16 pm

Karachi: NADRA to provide services at your doorsteps

May 5, 2018 4:42 pm

Weather to remain hot in most parts of Pakistan

May 5, 2018 9:47 am

Supreme Court’s verdict on Bahria Town Karachi: 10 key points to note

May 4, 2018 11:57 pm

Explainer: You have a Bahria Town plot, now what?

May 4, 2018 11:29 pm

Shadab takes six as Northamptonshire dismissed for 259

May 4, 2018 10:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 May 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 May 2018
Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.