Judiciary respects legislation, judges will not break their oaths, says CJ

Judges cannot even think of acting against their oaths or breaking them, said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at the judicial conference in Islamabad.

“I have the deepest regard for legislation,” he said. “Judiciary is the protector of the constitution.”

He said that the first and foremost priority of the judiciary was to ensure that justice is dispensed to the common man. Justice Saqib Nisar said that it was also the judiciary’s duty to ensure that masses are not deprived of their basic rights.

“Nobody will be allowed to usurp the rights of the common man,” he said.

He assured those listening to him that the judges would not betray their oaths.

The ruling party has been criticising the judiciary since Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the post of prime minister in a landmark verdict by the apex court.

Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N representatives have accused the judiciary of crossing its limits and not letting the executive do its job.

Story first published: 5th May 2018