‘It’s a boy’: Good news from Sharmila Faruqi

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila Faruqi gave birth to a baby boy on Friday.

Her delivery took place at a private hospital in Karachi.

Faruqi’s husband Hashaam Riaz Sheikh announced the news on his Twitter account.

“We welcome baby Hussain to the world,” he tweeted. “Both the mother @sharmilafaruqi and the baby are doing well.”

“Need prayers and best wishes for the baby.”

We welcome baby Hussain to the world – both the mother @sharmilafaruqi and the baby are doing well. Need prayers and best wishes for the baby. — Hashaam Riaz Sheikh (@HashaamRS) May 25, 2018

Sharmila Faruqi got married to owner of a private television channel Hashaam Riaz Sheikh in 2015.

Story first published: 26th May 2018