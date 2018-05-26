‘It’s a boy’: Good news from Sharmila Faruqi

May 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila Faruqi gave birth to a baby boy on Friday.

Her delivery took place at a private hospital in Karachi.

Faruqi’s husband Hashaam Riaz Sheikh announced the news on his Twitter account.

“We welcome baby Hussain to the world,” he tweeted. “Both the mother @sharmilafaruqi and the baby are doing well.”

“Need prayers and best wishes for the baby.”

Sharmila Faruqi got married to owner of a private television channel Hashaam Riaz Sheikh in 2015.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th May 2018

 

