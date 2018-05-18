It was my decision not to air PM’s speech, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

The federal minister for information and broadcasting spoke to the media outside the accountability court on Friday. According to her, it was a talk with journalists, which is why it was not directly broadcast.A journalist asked her if the speech had been “deleted” on PTV. “I have been hearing this for quite some days,” she says. “If it had been deleted or forcibly stopped from being aired, I would have given a statement on it. It was my decision. It was not a press conference. It was an interaction with journalists who had been invited to the PM House. It was never supposed to be telecast live. Cameras were not allowed inside.”She says the media should have asked her for confirmation. “Instead of relying on source-based news, the media should have better asked me,” she says. “But now it’s like a trend to take news based on sources. So when this news was aired for three days, I said let it be.”Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke to journalists on Monday after attending the National Security Council’s meeting. The meeting happened after a debate opened on former PM Nawaz Sharif’s interview to Dawn. Mr Sharif had said that militant organisations are active. “Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Story first published: 18th May 2018