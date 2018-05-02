It is heat time ahead in Karachi after Nawabshah suffered hottest April 

“The temperature will go up to 42 °C in Karachi and other parts of the province. The intensity of hot spell will increase from tomorrow,” said Abdur Rashid, Director Met Office, Karachi.“The severe weather will continue for two days. Later, it will return to normal condition of 36 degrees.”Earlier, the heat wave struck from March 28 to 31 that gave rise to increased temperatures in different cities of the province.Meantime, the mercury has already hit 50 °C in Nawabshah, the only city in the country that endured the highest temperature during April, according to Washington Post report by a French meteorologist.“On Monday, a city in the southern part of Pakistan soared to 122.4 degrees (50.2 Celsius). This might just be the highest temperature ever reliably measured on the planet during April,” said the US daily Tuesday.“It was the warmest April temperature ever recorded in Pakistan and for the entire Asian continent,” observed French meteorologist, Etienne Kapikian, in a Twitter post.The earth has not witnessed so hot April earlier, said the US daily quoting Christopher Burt, an expert on global weather extremes. He said in an email that it probably was also the highest temperature “yet reliably observed on Earth in modern records.”These days are the most scorching for the city with an estimated population of 1.1 million. Dozens of people suffered heatstroke these days.This has raised serious questions regarding the global environment facing grave challenges. It also poses serious question regarding the performance of federal and Sindh governments in this regard.Meantime, weather took a pleasing turn after showers lashed different cities in Punjab with dusty winds in several cities including Pindi Bhatian, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Nankana Sahib and Okara.Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan divisions,) FATA, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Dust storm is also expected in Multan, D.G. Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. Very hot and dry weather is expected in south Punjab and Sindh.Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu and Sargodha divisions.Bannu 11, Pattan 05, Lower Dir 02, Chitral, Drosh 01,Bhakkar 03, Joharabad 02.Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Padidan, Sukkur 49°C, Shaheed Benazirbad, Moenjodaro, Rohri 48°C.

