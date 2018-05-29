Islam 360–an omniscient mobile app

“The app has different features. The most prominent feature is the recitation of the Holy Quran by more than 16 Qaris with audio and text translation in English and Urdu,” said Zahid. “It is a complete search engine of the Quran and the Hadith for both iOS and Android environment.”“The application contains the meanings of 77,881 Quranic words in Urdu language. Users can find meaning of words by voice-activated search too, ” said Mr. Hussain. “The app has a collection of 78,000 Hadiths with the proper chain of narrators.”The app has earned certificates of authenticity from renowned Ulemas for Quran and Hadith translations, said Mr Zahid.While the application does need internet for audio, the material on it can be browsed offline as well.

