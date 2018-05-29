Islam 360–an omniscient mobile app

May 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Mr Zahid Hussain has created an ingenious new application named Islam 360. He talks to the host of Awaz Shahzad Iqbal about the application and what it can do. 

“The app has different features. The most prominent feature is the recitation of the Holy Quran by more than 16 Qaris with audio and text translation in English and Urdu,” said Zahid. “It is a complete search engine of the Quran and the Hadith for both iOS and Android environment.”

“The application contains the meanings of 77,881 Quranic words in Urdu language. Users can find meaning of words by voice-activated search too, ” said Mr. Hussain. “The app has a collection of 78,000 Hadiths with the proper chain of narrators.”

The app has earned certificates of authenticity from renowned Ulemas for Quran and Hadith translations, said Mr Zahid.

While the application does need internet for audio, the material on it can be browsed offline as well.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th May 2018

 

See Also

How Muslim slaves preserved their religion in Brazil

May 25, 2018 1:32 pm

Is the selfie halal or haram? We asked ulema

May 23, 2018 5:01 pm

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

April 19, 2018 11:53 pm

Islam taught me the importance of education: Malala

March 31, 2018 1:00 am

Islam is simple, people are trying to hijack it: Saudi crown prince

March 29, 2018 10:35 pm

Youngster winning hearts with Islamic calligraphy

March 11, 2018 3:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.