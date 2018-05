The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that intermediate exams in Karachi will be held from May 25.

A statement issued by the board on Wednesday said intermediate Part-I and Part-II, comprising pre-medical, pre-engineering and science general groups would start from May 25.

The statement from the board advised students to obtain exam schedules from their respective colleges.

