Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal survives gun attack

Iqbal was out of danger, and the attacker was arrested.DPO Narowal Imran Kishwar, while speaking to Samaa, said the minister was shot in right arm.“Ahsan Iqbal is being treated in Narowal district hospital. He is stable now,” the DPO said. He said the attacker, a 21-year-old suspect, has been arrested.“The attacker is a local person. He fired only one shot before being arrested,” the DPO said.The attack occurred near Kanjur area in Punjab's Narowal district.Information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Ahsan Iqbal was being shifted to Lahore for medical treatment. The incident was condemned by her and PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry."Those who do not distinguish between VIP protocol and security should know that sometimes these attacks can be fatal," she said. "We are fighting a war in Pakistan hence security is an important factor."She urged the nation to pray for Ahsan Iqbal as he had worked a lot for Pakistan.SAMAA anchor Shahzad Iqbal said that it was unfortunate that the country's interior minister had been injured in a firing incident. He said that the attack would make all political parties nervous and cautious as they gear up for the upcoming elections."We are not sure what has prompted such an attack--the amendment in the Elections Reforms Amendment Bill or something else," he said. "This will dent Pakistan's image abroad."

Political leaders condemn attack on Ahsan Iqbal



PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed concern at the attack and prayed for Ahsan Iqbal's recovery."We must do our best to stop such attacks," he said.Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on the interior minister and asked IG Punjab to submit a report about the incident.Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti spoke out against the attack and urged others to condemn it as well.PTI's Abrar-ul-Haq condemned the attack as well and said that it was a sad day for political workers. He said that such an attack should not take place on any political personality regardless of their affiliation.

Story first published: 6th May 2018