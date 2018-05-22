Inter-faith harmony: Sikhs treat Muslims to iftar in Peshawar

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




In an excellent example of inter-faith harmony, Peshawar's Sikhs treated Muslims to iftar at the Lady Reading Hospital on Monday. 

Scores of Muslim patients and their relatives were treated to delicious iftar organised by the Sikhs at the Lady Reading Hospital.

"We have arranged iftar for Muslim patients who come to this hospital from all other districts and their relatives," said the organiser.

"It gives us great joy to watch our Muslim brothers break their fast at our iftar dastarkhwan," said another person who had helped organised the event.

Peshawar's Sikhs have arranged iftar for Muslims across various places in the provincial capital. They arranged fasts for labourers, passersby and shopkeepers during the holy month last year.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

