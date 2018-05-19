Inspector Inayat, Pakistan’s lion-hearted bomb hunter

Report by: Mohammad IrfanInspector Inayat aka Tiger is a living legend of Pakistani police. The brave hero has destroyed over 4,000kgs of explosives despite being injured six times.He heads the bomb disposal squad in DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.His right foot was blown off when he was defusing a bomb in 2014. He was critically injured while defusing four IEDs in Kulachi after three people were wounded in an earlier blast.He was admitted to the CMH. When he was being treated hundreds of people came to donate blood for him. Inspector Inayat lost his right foot and most of his left hand.He joined the force in the year 1996. Since then he has destroyed over 4,000kgs of explosives.He has been injured six times but continues to work.“For two days I got home in my uniform. Whenever I get a call I go back to work. It’s been 19 years of the same routine. I’m here 24 hours on call,” said Inayat.He was awarded the medal for bravery in 2015.He lives in his small room at the Dera Ismail Khan Police Lines and is always alert and on duty.“I was 100 percent fit when this happened. But I am 70 percent fit now. We are fighting this war for our country and people for Allah and His creation.”

