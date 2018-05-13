Indian non-cooperation reason for delay in Mumbai attacks investigations, says Nisar

India’s non-cooperation was the reason for the slow progress in investigating the 2008 Mumbai attacks, said former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

“Pakistan is not the reason for the delay,” he said.

In an interview to a Pakistani English daily, former PM Nawaz Sharif said that militant organisations are active. “Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” Nisar, who is still a PML-N member, spoke to SAMAA about his party chief’s remarks.

Nisar said he is aware of all the case details. He said that the FIA was conducting the investigations.

“India is not interested in transparent inquiry,” he said. “Their interest is in political motives.”

According to him, India is not providing Pakistani authorities the relevant case details. “The incident happened in India and they had 90% of the evidence,” he said. “India is exploiting the matter to defame Pakistan.”

This is not the first time Nisar has publicly denounced his party leader’s statement. He is said to have had differences with his party leadership. The bone of contention remains the direction his party took following the disqualification of Mr Sharif from holding public office on July 28, 2017. Since then, Nisar has reportedly advised the former PM to avoid confrontations but to no avail.

On the other hand, Mr Sharif is not the first person to have spoken about the involvement of militants using Pakistani soil for subversive activities in India. Former FIA director-general Tariq Khosa wrote for a Pakistani English daily, saying: “Let both India and Pakistan admit their mistakes and follies and learn to co-exist while trying to find solutions to their thorny issues through peaceful means. Pakistan has to deal with the Mumbai mayhem, planned and launched from its soil. This requires facing the truth and admitting mistakes.”

Story first published: 13th May 2018