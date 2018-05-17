India provided no evidence against Hafiz Saeed: DG ISPR

India has not provided any evidence against Hafiz Saeed, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor told an Indian newspaper.

In an interview with the Indian Express, DG ISPR said there is no evidence against JuD leader Hafiz Saeed and he has been discharged by the courts.

“Hafiz Saeed, you see, is under custody or confinement as possible according to the law in Pakistan,” he said. “Hafiz Saeed is a citizen of Pakistan and anything he does, other than violence is good.”

Will Hafiz Saeed contest elections?

Mr. Ghafoor said that there is a process in Pakistan for anyone to participate in politics.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan has its rules and laws,” he said. “If he (Hafiz Saeed) fulfills all those requirements that is for ECP to decide.”

Civil-military relationship

The DG ISPR dismissed the impression that the army is not allowing democracy to take deep roots.

“Please tell me who appoints the Army chief, the Navy chief and the Air chief in Pakistan?” he said, adding that “It is not the army, it is the civilian government.”

The civilian government is ruling the country as per the constitution, he said.

Message to India

The army spokesman said Pakistan believes in peace and cooperation.

“The war is not the solution,” Mr. Ghafoor said.

However, he clarified that “if imposed on us, it will be befittingly responded”.

Story first published: 17th May 2018