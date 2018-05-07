Imran welcomes CJ’s initiative to visit hospitals in KP

May 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Reported by: Abbas Shabbir

Doctors breaking the law in government hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are obtaining stay orders from courts, complained PTI chief Imran Khan, on Monday. 

"We dismissed one doctor, he went to the court and obtained a stay order," said Imran. "We removed the head of pediatric after a child died and he refused to take responsibility. This doctor also obtained a stay order."

Imran said that the government had fired two consultants providing services privately when they were employed by a public hospital. However, the consultants went to court and obtained a stay order.

"We are facing a problem because of these issues at Lady Reading Hospital," said the PTI chief.

Imran welcomed the chief justice's initiative to inspect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's hospitals. He invited the chief justice to come to Hayatabad Medical Complex and witness the change that had taken place in hospitals across the province ever since his party came into power.

"I will not start issuing statements against the chief justice after he comes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like representatives of provincial governments have been doing," he said.

He said that billions of rupees were not being spent on advertisements like Punjab government but were being provided to hospitals and schools for improvement.

"We don't publish expensive advertisements hence people don't know much about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals," he said.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

