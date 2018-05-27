Imran Khan to address gathering in Karachi

May 27, 2018
Raza Haidery

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a gathering in Karachi on Sunday.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan will launch a membership camp after at RCD Ground in Malir after which he will address the crowd.

Khan will attend a meeting of the business community and attend an Iftar dinner hosted by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

See Also

Aamir Liaquat’s future in PTI hangs in the balance after controversial remarks

May 26, 2018 4:25 pm

Cartoon by Sabir Nazar

May 26, 2018 10:25 am

Nisar sees Justice Jilani as caretaker PM

May 25, 2018 8:14 pm

No law can stop treason case against Pervez Musharraf: Nawaz Sharif

May 25, 2018 1:30 pm

I won’t meet the PM again for consultation on caretaker PM, says Khurshid Shah

May 25, 2018 12:54 pm

Ruckus in NA as Imran Khan makes comeback

May 24, 2018 11:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.