Imran Khan to address gathering in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a gathering in Karachi on Sunday.
Chairman PTI Imran Khan will launch a membership camp after at RCD Ground in Malir after which he will address the crowd.
Karachi are you ready to beat the heat ?
Today Chairman @ImranKhanPTI will address a huge public gathering in Saudabad, RCD ground Malir.#PTIMalirCamp pic.twitter.com/F3uVWoRWlW
— PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) May 26, 2018
Khan will attend a meeting of the business community and attend an Iftar dinner hosted by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.
Story first published: 27th May 2018