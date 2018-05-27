Imran Khan to address gathering in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a gathering in Karachi on Sunday.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan will launch a membership camp after at RCD Ground in Malir after which he will address the crowd.

Karachi are you ready to beat the heat ? Today Chairman @ImranKhanPTI will address a huge public gathering in Saudabad, RCD ground Malir.#PTIMalirCamp pic.twitter.com/F3uVWoRWlW — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) May 26, 2018

Khan will attend a meeting of the business community and attend an Iftar dinner hosted by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

