Imran demands PM, Shehbaz’s resignation over Nawaz’s Mumbai statement

PTI chairman Imran Khan has asked PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to resign for ‘defending’ Nawaz Sharif over his misleading statement on Mumbai attacks.

“Open the LNG case and you will find out why Shahid Khaqan loves Nawaz Sharif,” Imran Khan said on Monday.

Mr. Khan described the prime minister as a puppet of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that a conspiracy is being hatched to weaken Pakistan’s army, adding that Nawaz’s statement has exposed his real face.

The PTI chairman has also asked authorities to place Nawaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List.

“Nawaz Sharif is not loyal to the nation but to his money only,” Khan added. “They want to protect their stolen money and have no ideology at all.”

He said that the Sharifs would not care for Pakistan because all of their assets were abroad.

Story first published: 14th May 2018