Imran arrives in Karachi, meets business delegation

PTI chief Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Sunday and went straight to a private hotel where he spoke to a delegation of the business community of the city.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arrives in Karachi. He will be Charing political meetings and visiting @PTI_KHI’s membership camp- RCD Ground, Malir. #PTIMalirCamp pic.twitter.com/PFLFumlaQV — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 27, 2018

The PTI chief highlighted the performance of the civil service in the 1960s and said that Pakistan fared better than most Asian countries in that era.

“Our civil service’s performance was excellent during the 1960s,” he said. “Decisions were being taken on merit and institutions were strong back then.”

The cricketer-turned-politician said that he envisioned a Pakistan where education, health and justice would be available for all.

Imran Khan will attend an iftar dinner fundraiser arranged by the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital and will also address a PTI rally in Malir.

Story first published: 27th May 2018