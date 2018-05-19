Imran accuses Nawaz of maligning Pakistan army

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has criticized former PM Nawaz Sharif for ‘maligning’ the Pakistan army.

“So it seems to be habitual with Nawaz Sharif to malign the Pakistan Army every time he is out of power. He did the same in 1994,” Mr. Khan said in a tweet.

He was referring to an interview of Nawaz Sharif that he gave to the Washington Post in 1994.

“Pakistan’s army chief and the head of its intelligence agency proposed a detailed “blueprint” for selling heroin to pay for the country’s covert military operations in early 1991,” the Washington Post quoted Mr. Sharif as saying.

In September 1994, the former PM Nawaz Sharif had claimed that three months after his election as prime minister in November 1990, the then army chief Gen. Aslam Beg and then DG ISI Asad Durrani told him ‘the armed forces needed more money for covert foreign operations and wanted to raise it through large-scale drug deals’.

