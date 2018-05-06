“I’m the son of district chairman of Balochistan, do whatever you can”

Naya Din host Ali Arif tweeted a video of a fight he had with two college students in Karachi.

The video shows one of the students in college uniform abusing Arif. Arif can be heard telling the students that they were coming the wrong way. The one who was initially abusing then tells Arif that he is “corrupt”.

گالی دونگا، بدمعاش ہوں ڈسٹرکٹ چیئرمین بلوچستان کا بیٹا ہوں جو کرنا ہے کر لو !

These boys were coming wrong way with the POLICE SIREN ON in their BLACK TINTED pvt car, on asking they first abused me and then tried to beat me up. Number Plate says: “Dist. Member Karezat BFV 785” pic.twitter.com/ESH1yG9pNn — Ali Arif (SAMAA TV)🇵🇰 (@i_aliarif) May 5, 2018

“I’m the son of district chairman of Balochistan,” he says. “Do whatever you can.”

And when the THUGS broke my phone ! pic.twitter.com/0DKnlwmPoC — Ali Arif (SAMAA TV)🇵🇰 (@i_aliarif) May 5, 2018

A student of Defence Authority Degree College Karachi !

Achi tarbiat mil rahi hai pic.twitter.com/Il2P1sikZI — Ali Arif (SAMAA TV)🇵🇰 (@i_aliarif) May 5, 2018

Found them.

Junaid Khan Kakar & Ahmad Wali Kakar !

S/o District Member of Balochistan Karezat.

I hope the authorities do their work now.@PakSarfrazbugti@siyal_anwar @betterpakistan @SindhCMHouse @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/cNWNayUR8e — Ali Arif (SAMAA TV)🇵🇰 (@i_aliarif) May 5, 2018

Thanks to this idiot ! pic.twitter.com/lzwQIyZa2L — Ali Arif (SAMAA TV)🇵🇰 (@i_aliarif) May 5, 2018

In his tweets, Arif shared the Facebook profiles of the student, identifying him as Junaid Khan Kakar, and his friend, Arbab Shahbaan Khan Kasi. According to the Naya Din host, a police siren was ringing on the students’ vehicle, which had tinted windows. “On asking, they first abused me and then tried to beat me up,” tweeted Arif, adding that the number plate of the vehicle read ‘Dist. Member Karezat BFV 785’.

