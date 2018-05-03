I’m not cause of fissure within MQM-P, says Tessori

Kamran Tessori, a close aide of MQM leader Farooq Sattar, said he wasn’t the reason behind split within the party ranks.

“By going to MQM Bahadurabad office yesterday, I proved that I was not the cause of division,” Tessori said while speaking at Samaa’s talk-show “Awaz”.

He, however, complained of being snubbed. “I went to Bahadurabad with Dr Farooq Sattar but was kept out of the party office for an hour.”

“Farooq Sattar repeatedly asked Bahadurabad group leaders to mention my mistakes but they didn’t,” he said.

“Dr Farooq Sattar is our leader. I won’t leave him and accept his every decision,” Tessori asserted.

He praised Sattar for ‘setting aside his differences in the interest of Muhajirs’, and said the workers would hold the Bahadurabad group accountable, ‘if they ditched Sattar yet again’.

He was of the view that Sattar should become a powerful leader of Muhajirs.

Waseem Akhtar, the Karachi mayor and an important figure in the Bahadurabad camp, said his party has once again united for a greater cause.

“We will sit together and sort out the differences through talks after May 5 rally,” he said in reply to a question about Sattar’s prevailing position in the party.

On Wednesday, MQM’s Bahadurabad and PIB Colony factions announced to hold a joint rally in Karachi on May 5. The gathering will be held at Liaquatabad’s Tanki Ground, the same venue where PPP staged a rally on April 29.

