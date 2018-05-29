IHC orders fresh delimitation in 4 KP, Punjab districts

May 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Islamabad High court has declared the delimitation in four districts of KP and Punjab provinces as null and void.

The IHC has ordered the ECP to conduct fresh delimitation in the districts keeping in view the ratio of their population.

Ten NA constituencies and 21 provincial constituencies in Jehlum, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Lower Dir are likely to be affected after the court orders.

Kanwar Dilshad, the former secretary of the ECP, said the delimitation by the ECP were challenged for the first time in the history. “The elections may be postponed,” he warned.

He advised the ECP to form a committee to address the reservations over the delimitations.

Mr. Dilshad said action should be taken against those conducted flawed delimitation.

ECP likely to challenge IHC verdict in SC

The ECP has convened a meeting tomorrow (May 30) to review IHC verdict. It is likely to challenge the judgement in the Supreme Court.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th May 2018

 

