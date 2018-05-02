IG Punjab removes 400 security officials from Sharif family’s protocol

Reported by: Zulqarnain Iqbal

Four hundred security officials were withdrawn from the Sharif family’s security protocol according to the orders of the Supreme Court, on Wednesday.

Details of how many security officials were withdrawn from VVIPs were submitted by IG Punjab at the apex court. As many as 400 officials and 28 additional vehicles part of the Sharif family’s protocol were withdrawn. For Nawaz Sharif’s protection, 132 guards are still deployed.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will do without 23 security officials and 120 officials stationed at his house. One police van part of his security protocol has also been removed.

Sixty police officers have been withdrawn from the Chief Minister House. Twelve guards deployed for Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz security were also removed.

As many as 33 security officials deployed at Hamza Shehbaz’s residence were withdrawn along with 33 more officials who were stationed to protect him. IG Punjab also withdrew 215 security officials who were stationed at PML-N’s Model Town camp.

Four security officials stationed outside Ishaq Dar’s house and 10 guards of Rana Sanaullah were also withdrawn. The lone security official guarding former president Rafiq Tarar was withdrawn.

As many as 15 security officials part of Imran Khan’s protocol have been withdrawn. Ten security officials each deployed for Manzoor Qattoo and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi have been called back.

Eleven security officials deployed for Bilawal Bhutto’s security have also been called back.

Story first published: 2nd May 2018