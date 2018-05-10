If holding someone accountable is a crime, it will continue to happen: NAB chairman

Stolen wealth of the country will be brought back and those who think they will be able to escape need to understand that this is their misunderstanding, said the chairman of NAB.

“If holding someone accountable is a crime, then this crime will continue to happen,” he said. “We will single out those who are involved in corruption. No one will be able to escape,” he added.

The NAB chairman has issued these statements a couple of days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and senior members of the incumbent government have subjected him to criticism.

NAB had called for an investigation on claims that Nawaz Sharif had laundered money in India and sent $4.9b to the country while he was in office. The media reports had been debunked by the State Bank and the World Bank.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that NAB notices were issued by the institution. He said that these notices were not personal invitations issued by the chairman.

“NAB does not invite anyone for lunch or dinner,” he said. “Whoever has been summoned by the bureau in the past six months is asked questions in a very respectable manner. People have been asked in a polite manner as to where they spent their wealth.”

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that the common man did not need to fear NAB as it was an institution that protected their rights. He said that the bureau conducted its investigations without any fear or discrimination.

