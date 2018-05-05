Chaudhry Nisar: I have not left the PML-N

Chaudhry Nisar held a press conference (Saturday) to talk about his relationship with the PML-N. He developed differences with the party head Nawaz Sharif over not being able to consider his daughter and heir apparent Maryam Nawaz his leader.

Speaking in measured, deliberately calm tones, Chaudhry Nisar started by laying out the reason for holding the press conference. He spoke slowly, for effect.

He said that he wanted to clarify where he stands politically. “In seven or eight months, this is the first press conference that I have called myself. And if things were normal I would perhaps not have done this.”



Some things need to be revisited. “And I wanted to address you myself. And the people who support the PML-N, me, my constituency and those who are close.”

“I want to make clear that I am not angry at all with the party,” he said. “I have no demands to make of them. But if things were normal, I would not have to hold a press conference.”

Mr Nisar was said to have developed differences with the party, that is run by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “I was loyal to Nawaz Sharif and the party for 34 years,” he said. He was one of the party founders. But today, none of the original faces remain in its ranks. In fact, 70% of people have left it, he said.

He stressed he was not power-hungry and had not chased position or clout. He had held office thrice before the PML-N was even formed.

He was one of the party’s founding members. Nawaz Sharif was definitely the leader, but there were founding members too. “And aside from me, none of the founding members remain in the party.”



Mr Nisar indicated that the estrangement was the result of the party’s inability to tolerate an opinion they did not agree with. “My whole life has been dissent. My press conferences have been full of dissent,” he said. “I can give three other examples of political leaders who have done this.” He named Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Raza Rabbani and PTI’s Hamid Khan. But they were not treated the same way.

Story first published: 5th May 2018