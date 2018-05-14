Hundreds gather in Mir Ali to protest target killings

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Mir Ali to protest the recent incidents of target killing in North Waziristan.

The speakers at the rally asked tribal elders, clerics, election candidates and traders to summon a grand Jirga to devise a policy to control the law and order situation in North Waziristan.

The protesters criticized the elected leadership for their silence over recent target killings.

The situation in Fata is deteriorating.

Seven troops were martyred and two sustained injuries in an attack in North Waziristan.

In recent target killings, three military sources including the son of an MNA have been killed in the last 12 hours.

In Mohmand Agency, two more attacks have targeted prominent tribal elders. One of them is in critically condition.

While in South Waziristan troops who were carrying water to a post have been targeted. One has been martyred and three have been injured in the attack.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

See Also

PML-N South Punjab defectors join hands with Imran Khan

May 9, 2018 8:07 pm

Suicide bombers, gunmen attack Kabul police stations

May 9, 2018 6:51 pm

US seeks to work with Pakistan for regional peace: Pentagon

May 5, 2018 12:32 pm

Taliban fighters seize district in northern Afghanistan

May 4, 2018 8:16 pm

Afghan forces say foil attacks on government building, hospital

May 3, 2018 7:30 pm

LG elections in FATA before October, PM Abbasi tells National Assembly

May 2, 2018 11:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.