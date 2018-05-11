Huge fire guts electronics factory in Lahore

LAHORE: A major fire broke out and gutted factory of a leading electronics manufacturing company in Lahore, Samaa reported.

The flames first erupted in the factory’s production unit this afternoon and later engulfed the entire factory.

A factory employee told Samaa that packed material in production unit caught fire after welding.

No loss of life was reported.

Fire fighters hurried to scene immediately after receiving call from the company.

More than a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire; however, it could not be extinguished even after a 10-hour hectic effort.

In their attempt to douse the flames, Rescue 1122 staff evacuated the factory staff from the on-fire factory. They also took out gas cylinders and chemical material from the factory.

Farooq Ahmed, the spokesman of Rescue 1122, said fire in one portion of the building has been put out while the blaze is still raging at the other side.

Nearby building were also evacuated as a precautionary measure. Some vehicles parked in the factory area were also damaged.

