HRCP expresses concern as Press Council of Pakistan sends notice to Dawn

May 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern over a notice sent by the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) to Dawn for violating the Code of Ethical Practice, on Saturday. 

In a tweet, the HRCP said that it was ‘gravely concerned’ about reports that the PCP had served a notice on Dawn for publishing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s interview.

In his interview to journalist Cyril Almeida, Nawaz had said, “Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

“There is no evidence to suggest that has ‘undermined’ Pakistan’s ‘sovereignty or integrity’ under the PCP Ordinance 2002 by publishing an interview with the former prime minister speaking on the record,” read a statement from the HRCP on Twitter.

HRCP said that it was also concerned over reports that the newspaper’s circulation has been subject to seemingly arbitrary curbs.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th May 2018

 

