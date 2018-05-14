HRCP demands inquiry into attacks on girls’ schools in North Waziristan

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo: Reuters

The HRCP has demanded the government to investigate the recent attack on two girls’ schools in North Waziristan Agency.

The human rights watch dog said the reports of attacks on schools were independently verified by its local sources.

“Residents also report that a militant group has been distributing pamphlets, warning them not to send their ‘grownup’ daughters to school,” the HRCP said.

“While the local administration appears unwilling to confirm these incidents, HRCP’s sources indicate that residents of North Waziristan have expressed concerns about the reemergence of militant groups in the area.”

In a statement issued today, the HRCP strongly condemned these developments: “The Commission is appalled to learn that residents are being threatened openly for sending their daughters to school.”

It said the state is constitutionally and morally obliged to ensure that every child in Pakistan can attend school. “No individual or group has any right to prevent this.”

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

See Also

Terror probe launched after deadly Paris knife attack

May 13, 2018 10:26 am

FM Dastgir: Pakistan wiped out terrorism on its soil

May 12, 2018 10:20 am

Killers of Hazaras are holding rallies, says CJP

May 11, 2018 12:12 pm

Peshawar hotel blast kills five of a family 

May 11, 2018 9:09 am

Karachi: Private schools are selling copies worth Rs 40 for Rs 140

May 7, 2018 4:16 pm

Bodies of six slain laborers sent to native city of Okara

May 5, 2018 11:30 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.