HRCP demands inquiry into attacks on girls’ schools in North Waziristan

The HRCP has demanded the government to investigate the recent attack on two girls’ schools in North Waziristan Agency.

The human rights watch dog said the reports of attacks on schools were independently verified by its local sources.

“Residents also report that a militant group has been distributing pamphlets, warning them not to send their ‘grownup’ daughters to school,” the HRCP said.

“While the local administration appears unwilling to confirm these incidents, HRCP’s sources indicate that residents of North Waziristan have expressed concerns about the reemergence of militant groups in the area.”

In a statement issued today, the HRCP strongly condemned these developments: “The Commission is appalled to learn that residents are being threatened openly for sending their daughters to school.”

It said the state is constitutionally and morally obliged to ensure that every child in Pakistan can attend school. “No individual or group has any right to prevent this.”

Story first published: 14th May 2018