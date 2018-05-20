High temperature, absence of breeze makes life difficult in Karachi

Mercury that rose to 44 degrees celsius in Karachi Sunday, with a little respite in the latter hours, turned the weather all the more unbearable in the absence of sea breeze the metropolis is largely known for.

Today’s highest temperature was recorded 45°C in Mithi, followed by 44°C in Karachi and Sibbi, while Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Hyderabad experienced 43°C.

The same 44°C temperature is expected to be recorded in Karachi on Monday, with a dip of one degree centigrade likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Experts attributed the intense weather condition to low pressure in the Arabian Sea causing humidity and surge in temperature.

“Since there is minimum temperature difference, often below three degree celsius, during day and night hours, hence risk to get inflicted with heatwave has increased manifold,” said environmentalist Ali Hussain, while talking to APP.

Dr.Muhammad Furqan, a senior general physician, when asked about cautions on part of the citizens, said extra care is needed in the current month of Ramzan.

“The foremost intervention is to avoid sun exposure,” he said.

Water intake at frequent intervals is vital to avoid dehydration; however, in Ramazan, it is important for people to keep themselves in a cooler atmosphere.

Though it’s not possible for everyone, experts advise for the use of umbrella and cover of a wet towel on head. Wearing light colored clothes, preferably cotton is also highly recommended.

People are strictly advised to avoid fried food items during sahar and iftar.

On Monday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Malakand division and upper FATA.

Rain was recorded in Kalam, Dir, Chitral, Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Okara, GB, Astore and Chillas on Sunday.

Story first published: 20th May 2018