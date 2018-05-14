Here’s proof why the Neelum Valley picture is fake

May 14, 2018
Shahjahan Khurram




The Neelum Valley picture supposedly clicked right before the bridge collapsed, is a fake one. The tour guide in the picture spoke to SAMAA TV to say that he was alive and well. 

"I took a group to Neelum Valley three weeks ago," said Abu Zar, the tour guide. "We were 125 people and I could feel the bridge shaking while we stood on it."

Abu Zar said that the group had taken the picture on the bridge but he did not share it as he felt it was not a good memory.

He said that when news spread about the drownings at Neelum Valley, he shared the picture from his group on social media and it went viral.

"I don't know what happened and how it got viral," he said. "Even though I wrote that this picture was taken a month ago but people shared it without verification and claimed that this was the group who were involved in the accident."

Six people drowned when 40 tourists fell into River Neelum on Sunday as a bridge collapsed. Soon after, a picture of a tour group started doing the rounds on social media.

News spread on social media that this was the group of tourists who had fallen into the river and drowned. People claimed that the picture had been taken minutes before the bridge collapsed.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

