Heatwave alert issued for KP

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Thursday issued an alert about intense heatwave during the next four to five days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Deputy Commissioners were advised to take precautionary measures and remain alert during these days to avoid heatstroke, PDMA official sources told APP.

People could contact the control room on phone number 1700 at any time for further information, it said.

Precautions

Medical Specialist Dr Riaz Khan told APP that heatstroke can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher.

Altered mental state or behavior, confusion, agitation, irritability, fever, and coma can all result from the heatstroke, he explained.

Dr Riaz said alteration in sweating, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heart rate and headache was major symptoms of heatstroke.

He advised persons to immediately rush to hospitals while noticing any of these symptoms of the heatstroke so that necessary medical aid could be provided to them.

In case of heatstroke, he said immediate action should be taken to cool the overheated person, take showers, get into shade or indoors and remove excess clothing.

He advised people especially labourers who are fasting and going to work in scorching heat should wear masks, simple clothes and cover their necks and heads to avoid heatstroke.

Dr Riaz said if people failed to take care of themselves or adopt precautionary measures, they were likely to hit by heatstroke.

Story first published: 31st May 2018