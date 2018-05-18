Hazara community rallies to tribute martyred colonel, ATF officer

The rally was taken out from Alamdar Road.The participants said that the terrorists will not be successful in lowering the morale of the nation through their activities.Daud Agha, President of Balochistan Shia Conference, said that they want to send a message that we will continue to stand by our armed forces.Abdul Qayyum Changezi, Chief of Hazara Qaumi Jirga, said that the effects of the anti-terrorism operations are visible and the dreams of a peaceful Pakistan may materialize.The participants said that the dream of a peaceful Pakistan may be restored due to the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces.

Story first published: 18th May 2018