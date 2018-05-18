Hazara community rallies to tribute martyred colonel, ATF officer

May 18, 2018
Noor Ul Arifeen




Members of the Hazara community rallied in Quetta to pay respects to Colonel Sohail Abid and ATF personnel Sanaullah who embraced martyrdom during operations on Wednesday.

The rally was taken out from Alamdar Road.

The participants said that the terrorists will not be successful in lowering the morale of the nation through their activities.

Daud Agha, President of Balochistan Shia Conference, said that they want to send a message that we will continue to stand by our armed forces.

Abdul Qayyum Changezi, Chief of Hazara Qaumi Jirga, said that the effects of the anti-terrorism operations are visible and the dreams of a peaceful Pakistan may materialize.

The participants said that the dream of a peaceful Pakistan may be restored due to the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces.

 
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

See Also

FC center attacked in Quetta; five terrorists killed

May 17, 2018 9:29 pm

Fully determined to render sacrifices for motherland’s defence: Gen Bajwa

May 17, 2018 9:21 pm

PM Abbasi, CM Punjab pay tribute to martyred Col Sohail Abid

May 17, 2018 5:10 pm

SC orders govt to compensate Quetta church blast victims

May 17, 2018 1:29 pm

News from Balochistan

May 15, 2018 11:14 pm

Killers of Hazaras are holding rallies, says CJP

May 11, 2018 12:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.