Have no expectations of justice from NAB, says PM Abbasi

"We can't see justice being done anywhere," said the prime minister. "Why does a suspect have to present himself three times in one day before NAB?"Shahid Khaqan was referring to NAB's press release from yesterday (Tuesday) in which it had ordered an investigation into media reports that claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had sent $4.9bn to India.The prime minister said that NAB's press release claimed that Nawaz Sharif had sent money to India."Sending money to an enemy country is a serious allegation," he said.Prime Minister Abbasi said that a special committee should be constituted. The committee should summon NAB representatives and ask them how they conduct their investigations, said Abbasi.

NAB's sun does not shine in other provinces: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised NAB for ordering an investigation into media reports that claimed Nawaz had laundered $4.9bn in India."At first, NAB's sun used to shine across the country," said Shehbaz Sharif. "Now it has hidden in other provinces."Shehbaz slammed PTI chief Imran Khan and said that the cricketer-turned-politician habitually lied to the nation. He urged former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar to come forward and lead the PML-N in facing its adversaries."Chaudhry Nisar should not get emotional," he said.

Story first published: 9th May 2018