Hamza appears before NAB, denies corruption charges

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau Lahore in clean drinking water corruption case.

The investigation officer asked various questions from Hamza regarding his involvement in the alleged corruption.

Hamza recorded his statement and denied involvement in embezzlement of funds.

Hamza told NAB that he attended five meetings of Saaf Pani Company board, but he is not member of the company.

NAB has directed him to appear again on May 24th.

Later, talking to the media, Hamza Shehbaz dismissed allegations of corruption.

“I’m not afraid of anything, my hands are clean,” he asserted.

NAB has also summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the case on June 4th.

The NAB has dispatched a questionnaire to Sharif, asking him to explain his government’s position regarding provision of clean drinking water to people and disposal of large quantity of untreated waste water.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

See Also

NAB arrests former MQM spokesman

May 17, 2018 10:16 am

PML-N files petition in SC seeking NAB chairman’s removal

May 12, 2018 7:46 pm

Sabir Nazar on NAB situation

May 11, 2018 2:35 pm

Explainer: Nawaz Sharif has benefited from NAB’s blunder

May 10, 2018 10:21 pm

If holding someone accountable is a crime, it will continue to happen: NAB chairman

May 10, 2018 6:38 pm

Analysis: Your next caretaker PM and how he is most likely to be named

May 10, 2018 4:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 18 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 18 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.