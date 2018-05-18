Hamza appears before NAB, denies corruption charges

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau Lahore in clean drinking water corruption case.

The investigation officer asked various questions from Hamza regarding his involvement in the alleged corruption.

Hamza recorded his statement and denied involvement in embezzlement of funds.

Hamza told NAB that he attended five meetings of Saaf Pani Company board, but he is not member of the company.

NAB has directed him to appear again on May 24th.

Later, talking to the media, Hamza Shehbaz dismissed allegations of corruption.

“I’m not afraid of anything, my hands are clean,” he asserted.

NAB has also summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the case on June 4th.

The NAB has dispatched a questionnaire to Sharif, asking him to explain his government’s position regarding provision of clean drinking water to people and disposal of large quantity of untreated waste water.

Story first published: 18th May 2018