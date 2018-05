The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established Hajj inquiry cell for prompt registration and resolution of complaints of intending pilgrims.

The pilgrims could get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by contacting 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696 for guidance.

The government scheme hujjaj could also contact Hajj helpline 042-111725425.

Story first published: 6th May 2018