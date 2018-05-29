Gun battle between Dolphin Police, suspects claims life of 14-year-old

May 29, 2018
Jahangir Akram Khan




A 14-year-old was caught in the crosshairs of an alleged police encounter on Tuesday. The victim succumbed to his wounds as police arrested five suspects for being involved in the gun battle. 

According to details, the Dolphin Force signalled to a vehicle to stop at Ring Road in Lahore but it refused to follow the order. The suspects in the car traded fire with police and as a result, a 14-year-old standing across the street was accidentally shot.

The boy succumbed to his wounds and died on the spot. Relatives of the boy blocked the road in protest as the mother claimed that police had killed her son.

While the Dolphin Police personnel claimed that the boy was caught in the middle of the gun battle, eyewitnesses claimed that only the police force opened fire on the suspects.

One of the suspects was also injured while five others were taken into custody.

The Dolphin Police personnel were taken into custody after statements from eyewitnesses and relatives of the victim said that the firing originated from one side only.

Police claimed that the suspects arrested were involved in serious crimes. Police confiscated all items found from the vehicle of the suspects.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th May 2018

 

