Gun attack on Ahsan Iqbal: Who is the suspect?

Police arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of firing shots on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal city on Sunday.

The man fired two shots on Ahsan Iqbal, who was critically injured but luckily survived. He was rushed to Lahore for treatment, police said.

The suspect, identified named Abid Hussain, hails from a village, Veeram, near Narowal.

The Narowal city is Ahsan Iqbal’s constituency.

Police said the suspect reached a gathering of PML-N where Ahsan Iqbal addressed crowd.

The suspect shot Iqbal at close range with a 30-bore pistol, hitting him in his right arm as he was preparing to leave.

The suspected assassination attempt came ahead of nationwide elections due this year.

“The attacker was about to fire a second shot when police and people in the meeting overpowered him,” said Malik Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the Punjab government.

Story first published: 6th May 2018