Guard thwarts NAB officer’s attempt to steal important documents

A guard stopped a NAB officer from stealing important documents from the bureau’s headquarters in Islamabad, on Monday.

According to the bureau’s spokesperson, NAB chairman has ordered an inquiry against the officer who had attempted to steal the documents.

“The chairman NAB has awarded the guard who caught the officer with Rs 10,000,” said the bureau’s spokesperson.

It is still not clear why the NAB officer was attempting to steal those documents or which cases did they pertain to.

Story first published: 7th May 2018