Gridlock persists in Karachi, these are the areas to avoid

May 14, 2018
Syed Ali Hasnain Zaidi




Hundreds of cars queued up in several different areas of Karachi as residents suffered due to a massive traffic jam, on Monday. 

Residents were stuck at Shaheen Complex, Arts Council, Zainab market and the Governor House due to traffic congestion. Hundreds of cars were also stuck in a traffic jam at the roads leading to the Karachi Press Club and the II Chundrigar Road.



The traffic congestion may have been caused by people who flocked to markets to shop for Ramazan. The gridlock got worse as people started to leave for their homes from offices located at II Chundrigar Road and around Shaheen Complex.
14th May 2018

 

