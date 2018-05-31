Govt’s five-year term ends tonight

May 31, 2018
The PML-N government is completing its five year term today (Thursday).

National Assembly will stand dissolved at midnight tonight, paving way for establishment of a caretaker setup and general elections in the country on July 25th this year.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly have already nominated former chief justice of Pakistan Nasir-ul-Mulk as interim Prime Minister, while no caretaker chief minister has so far been nominated by any province.
