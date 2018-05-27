Govt tasked ISI to end Faizabad sit-in: Ministry of Defence report

May 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reasons why crackdown on protesters at Faizabad Interchange failed

The government asked the ISI to resolve the Faizabad sit-in protest, claimed a report by the Ministry of Defence, on Sunday. 

The report claims that the ISI was asked to solve the problem in a meeting held at the Prime Minister House on May 26. The report claims that ISI advised the government to negotiate with protesters to resolve the crisis.

The report claims that planning for the operation against the protesters was poor.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Islamabad and protested for several days, demanding the resignation of former federal law minister Zahid Hamid over amendment to the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat clause.

After the Islamabad police went on the offensive against the protesters and launched a crackdown amid a media blackout, the situation turned tense as hundreds of protesters came out in different cities across the country.

The government negotiated a deal with militants after the operation. Zahid Hamid resigned as the federal law minister and all cases against TLYR workers were taken back.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

