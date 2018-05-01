Govt had nothing to do with NAB action against Dr Asim and others, Sharif tells Zardari

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the federal government had nothing to do with the NAB action against Dr Asim Hussain and other PPP leaders.

“Zardari sahib should avoid mudslinging and refrain from distorting the history,” Sharif said on Tuesday.

The former President had said on May 30 that Nawaz Sharif shook hands with the establishment and encouraged the PPP to fight them.

In his June 16, 2015 speech, Zardari had warned the establishment and his rivals that the day his party took to the streets, not just Sindh’s, but the roads of entire country will be blocked.

In a statement, Sharif said he had conveyed his displeasure to Zardari over his speech later that same evening.

“I had cancelled a scheduled meeting with Zardari the next day,” the former PM said.

Sharif said that the PML-N had agreed to become the part of PPP’s 2008 government on the conditions that Musharraf will be held accountable and the judges would be restored.

“Zardari sahib had come to Raiwind along with a big political figure and asked me to condone Musharraf’s action by an act of Parliament,” he said. “I categorically refused to do so.”

The former PM then advised Zardari to pay attention to forthcoming general elections and read the writing on the wall.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

