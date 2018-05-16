Govt challenges Imran Khan’s acquittal, requests court to start trial

The government challenged the court’s decision to acquit PTI chief Imran Khan in the SSP torture case.

The advocate-general appealed against the verdict in the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. According to him, the ATC verdict is not in accordance with the law. The appeal named Imran Khan and the ATC judge as respondents.

In the appeal, the advocate-general said there was enough evidence to prove the PTI chief guilty. He pleaded the court to initiate trial against Imran Khan.

On May 4, the ATC announced the verdict on an application of the PTI chairperson, seeking acquittal in the case for want of evidence. The police had charged him and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri along with their supporters in a number of cases during the 2014 sit-in.

One case pertained to the attack on then-SSP Asmatullah Junejo during the sit-in.

