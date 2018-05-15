Give us monthly stipends if you can’t pay us, say Lahore blind people on fourth day of protest

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Give us monthly stipends if you can’t pay us, say blind people as their protest in Lahore entered its fourth day.

“We are unable to do many jobs,” says one protester. “The government should create jobs for us.” Those who can’t be given jobs should at least get some amount of money, says another.

The visually impaired people have been protesting for the past four days on the route of Punjab’s metro bus at Kalma Chowk. “We will not leave until the Punjab government promises some jobs for us,” says one protester. Others say that the government often makes promises but does not implement them.

The protesters have blocked the route of the metro and commuters are facing problems. Rickshaw drivers have also increased their fare.

“The rickshaw drivers are asking for too much money,” says one man. Another says that the government should listen to the protesters and solve their issues. “The general public is also suffering because of them,” he says.

Blind people from different parts of Punjab have been protesting in Lahore. Some government representatives met the protesters from Jhang, after which they left for their hometown. The government has yet to contact protesters from Bahawalpur, who are still protesting.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

See Also

Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom reach Lahore to attend boxing event

May 15, 2018 10:48 am

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Services Hospital

May 14, 2018 8:15 pm

Lahore: Meesha Shafi participates in women’s bike rally

May 13, 2018 8:21 pm

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal to rise from Minar-e-Pakistan

May 13, 2018 12:07 pm

Nawaz Sharif inquires after health of Ahsan Iqbal

May 9, 2018 12:04 am

Training plane crashes in Lahore, all aboard remain unhurt

May 8, 2018 5:16 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.