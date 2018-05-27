Gilgit residents up in arms about “anti-people” GB Order 2018

Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan boycotted all economic activity and staged protests.On Saturday, a number of people were injured as police tried to stop the protesters from approaching the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly for a sit-in against the GB Order 2018. Police fired teargas shells. Aerial firing of the police injured two opposition lawmakers, PTI’s Raja Jahanzeb and MWM’s Rizwan Ali, along with another 12 local leaders.People in Gilgit-Baltistan have formed a coalition to agitate against the government. They call it the Awami Action Party. Other than the opposition parties, bar councils and the local traders union is supporting their call. Maulana Sultan Raees, a young leader of the coalition, was also injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesters on Saturday.On Sunday, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Gilgit. Police sealed the roads leading to the assembly while people observed a shutter-down strike. They also staged protests, shouting slogans against the government. According to them, the order is “anti-people”.When the PM reached the assembly, opposition members tore apart their copies of the GB Order 2018. There are 11 members on opposition benches, including members of PPP, PTI, MWM and Islami Tehreek.PTI’s Raja Jahanzeb arrived at the assembly on crutches as he had been injured on Saturday. During the commotion at the assembly, PML-N lawmaker Major (retd) Muhammad Amin attacked Jahanzeb, who in turn attacked him with one of his crutches. The opposition then staged a walkout.On the other hand, PM Abbasi said the GB Order 2018 has empowered the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and its people.“Gilgit-Baltistan is the base of CPEC and the people will gain benefits,” said PM Abbasi while addressing the joint session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Gilgit-Baltistan Council. He thanked the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Barjees Tahir, for supporting the new order.

